 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

State debt sales hit record high amid virus outbreak in Q1

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 10:52       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 10:52
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's state bond sales reached a new high in the first quarter of the year due to more fiscal spending to cushion the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak, data showed Monday.

The government issued 62.4 trillion won ($51.5 billion) in state bonds and Treasurys in the January-March period, up 29.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The tally is up a whopping 156 percent from the previous quarter and marks the largest all-time quarterly tally. The previous record was 56.2 trillion won set in the second quarter of last year.

The net issuance of state debt, or the value of bonds issued minus those paid back, also soared to an all-time high of 49.7 trillion won in the first quarter.

The jump in first-quarter state debt sales was attributed to a package of government measures to help mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy.

In mid-March, South Korea's parliament passed a 11.7 trillion-won supplementary bill, 10.3 trillion won of which comes from state bond issues, to help firms and households struggling under the strain of the disease.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, whose first confirmed case was reported in South Korea on Jan. 20, has hit Asia's fourth-largest economy hard, sparking a string of projections of negative growth for this year.

As of end-March, the value of outstanding state bonds stood at 737.5 trillion won, up 49.7 trillion won from three months earlier.

Market watchers forecast the issuance of government bonds to keep increasing in the second quarter of the year due to the prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

Top economic policymakers have recently floated the idea of drawing up additional extra budgets in an effort to cope with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114