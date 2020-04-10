 Back To Top
Business

Busan mayor visits Renault Samsung’s Busan plant to encourage workers

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 17:29       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 17:32
Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora (left) and Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don (right) (Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora (left) and Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don (right) (Renault Samsung)

Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don visited Renault Samsung’s Busan plant Friday to encourage workers amid the continued economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the automaker, Oh also met with Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora and the labor union, vowing to support them to overcome the current crisis.

Renault Samsung said that he appreciated workers at the facility for working hard and focusing on manufacturing major vehicle lineups. 

He also discussed with Signora about government measures for job stabilization to make sure the auto parts supplies are not suspended over factory shutdowns globally.

In a separate meeting with Renault Samsung labor union, Oh reportedly asked the workers to reach a harmonious relationship with management despite a monthslong dispute over workers’ salaries and welfare benefits. 

Since September last year, the labor union has continued with a strike demanding an 8.01 percent raise in the base wage. Despite several rounds of talks and strikes, the management and labor union butted heads over pay until earlier this year. 

But on Friday, the two sides temporarily agreed on freezing the base wage, offering incentive of 2 million won ($1,650) and setting a bonus of 5 percent monthly pay.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
