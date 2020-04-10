 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon, Gates agree on coronavirus vaccines, treatment in phone talks

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 15:39       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 15:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates agreed Friday to expand cooperation in efforts to develop vaccines and treatments against the new coronavirus during their phone talks, Cheong Wa Dae said.

In their 25-minute conversation, made at Gates' request, they focused on ways to tackle COVID-19 sweeping through the world.

Leading the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for philanthropic campaigns, Gates has been striving to help the international community overcome the virus crisis.

Describing South Korea's quarantine initiative as a global model, he lauded it for supplying virus testing kits to developing countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

"We expect more cooperation with the foundation in terms of humanitarian assistance to countries vulnerable to infectious diseases and the development and distribution of medicine," Moon was quoted as saying.

The Gates foundation has provided support to the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international agency dedicated to vaccine research and development.

It also co-invested in Right Fund, a non-government agency that was set up in 2018, together with Seoul's health ministry and five Korean biopharmaceutical firms to help developing countries resolve public health problems. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114