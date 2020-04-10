 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Teen to face police probe after allegedly evading airport virus checks

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 15:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A South Korean teenage student who allegedly evaded coronavirus checks at an airport after taking fever reducers will face a police probe, a senior health official said Friday.

South Korea has toughened entry rules for people coming from overseas. They are required to be tested for COVID-19 at airports if they show symptoms, and to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine at home, regardless of symptoms.

The 18-year-old student studying in the United States had allegedly taken fever reducers for days after showing symptoms such as a fever and cough. He boarded a Seoul-bound flight from Chicago on March 24 and landed at Incheon International Airport on March 25.

The student passed fever checks at the airport but tested positive for the virus on March 26.

Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip told reporters that the government will report the student to police for due penalties.

South Koreans who violate the entry rules could face a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won ($8,269). (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114