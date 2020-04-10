 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

VIG Partners to acquire funeral service firm

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 15:26
South Korea’s midcap buyout fund VIG Partners said Friday it plans to acquire the nation’s leading funeral service firm Preedlife.

While neither the acquisition price nor the amount of stake were disclosed, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

This comes amid the private equity firm’s move to carry out a bolt-on strategy, under which its existing portfolio firms Jounlife and Preedlife will be combined to become the biggest funeral goods and services provider here. VIG Partners acquired Jounlife for 60 billion won ($49.55 million) in 2016.

The two companies’ combined accumulated clients came to 1.5 million, while their prepaid plans reached 1.2 trillion won.

Preedlife’s operating loss rose over twofold to 26.27 billion won on-year as of 2019, while its net profit soared fourfold to 28.2 billion won, largely attributed to its sales of tangible assets.

The news comes amid a heated race for mergers and acquisitions in Korea’s death care industry, which grew to 5.6 trillion won by prepaid plans. Funeral service company Boram in March acquired its rival Korvafamily, which targets Korean war veterans, for 38 billion won.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114