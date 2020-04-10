Actor Lee Tae-ri makes Hollywood debut with film ‘Anastasia’

(Starhaus Entertainment)



South Korean actor Lee Tae-ri’s Hollywood debut film “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time” was released in the US on Tuesday, his agency said Friday.



According to Starhaus Entertainment, the film was released through major cable networks and video streaming platforms, such as Amazon, iTunes and Google Play Movie, in the US. The Korean release date has not yet been confirmed yet.



In the film adaptation of the classic 1997 animation film of the same title, the 27-year-old actor takes up the role of a prince from Asia.



The fantasy adventure movie tells the story of the character Anastasia Romanova who in 1918 escapes through a time portal as her family becomes the target of a murderous plot by Vladimir Lenin. She finds herself in the year 1988, where she befriends a young American girl named Megan.



The film was helmed by director Blake Harris, Emily Carey, who played the younger version of the superheroine in the movie “Wonder Woman” (2017) as Anastasia and Amiah Miller from “War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017) as Megan. Other cast of the film include Donna Murphy and Brandon Routh.



Originally named Min-ho, Lee changed his legal name to Tae-ri in June 2018.



Lee debuted in 1998 through the smash-hit television drama “Soonpoong Clinic.” Making himself known as a child actor, he starred in several popular TV series, including “High Kick!” (2006) and “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012). His latest work includes MBC’s webtoon-based drama “Extraordinary You,” aired late last year.





By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)