 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks down late Friday morning

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 11:57       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 11:57
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares traded lower late Friday morning as investors attempted to cash in recent gains amid a lack of upside momentum.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 9.52 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,826.69 as of 11:15 a.m.

The main index opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on the back of the United States' latest stimulus effort meant to minimize the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.

US stocks rose after the US Federal Reserve unveiled programs worth $2.3 trillion to help the world's No. 1 economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But South Korean stocks pared earlier gains as foreign and institutional investors turned to a selling mode.

Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said investors appeared to find few upside factors.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. was down 2.24 percent.

Among gainers, the country's top steelmaker POSCO rose 4.86 percent, and leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,215.20 won against the US dollar, up 4.30 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114