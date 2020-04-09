COVID-19 is spurring galleries to evolve

Virtual tour of ”Serendipity“ exhibition at Savina Museum of Contemporary Art (Savina Museum of Contemporary Art)



When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country earlier this year, it was something the art world never expected. It was particularly challenging for art galleries, which believed artworks were best appreciated in person at the gallery.



But the unprecedentedly prolonged viral threat has changed things. Galleries had to come up with creative ways to reach out to people who are practicing social distancing. They held virtual reality exhibitions, online press conferences and private tours.



And the galleries have found that they want to continue using the digital showing methods they would not have experimented with if not for COVID-19.



“We thought that the art world should go on no matter what circumstances we face,” said Kang So-jung, a director at Arario Gallery in Seoul. The gallery is offering a virtual exhibition of “Beyond the Sculpture -- The Unrealized,” which was scheduled to open in February in China but was canceled due to the viral outbreak. The gallery also provided a private tour of the exhibition in March for those who wished to view the artworks chosen for the canceled Art Basel in Hong Kong.



“We acknowledged the need to expand to online platforms before the COVID-19 outbreak, but the pandemic has moved up the timing of the change,” she said.



Barakat Contemporary is showcasing the exhibition “Even here, I exist” by the German artist group Peles Empire until April 26 through virtual tours and also offers private tours, allowing a limited number of visitors to look around the exhibition.



Responses from the viewers were much better than the gallery had expected: The VR tour received more than 1,600 hits.



“Those who joined the private tour gave more concrete feedback about the exhibition, which was very helpful for us,” said Jackie Kim, a PR official from the gallery.



Regardless of COVID-19, the gallery is preparing more online content to help viewers better understand the next event, a solo exhibition of works by sculptor Chung Seo-young.





Virtual tour of “Even here, I exist“ exhibition at Barakat Contemporary (Barakat Contemporary)