[Graphic News] Social distancing campaign in South Korea





The government started a social distancing campaign late last month, calling on people to avoid mass gatherings and maintain a distance of 2 meters from others. The period was extended on April 4 to last for an additional two weeks.





No. of trips outside neighborhood of registered address

(unit: 10,000 trips)

(Source: SKT, Statistics Korea)

Jan. 25: 3,000

Lunar New Year holidays

(1/20 First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported)

Feb. 15: 1,376

Initial plunge of 24.4% from the Jan. 9-22 average, after first cases of COVID-19 infections were reported

Feb. 29: 1,014

Second plunge of 44.2% from the Jan. 9-22 average, after Shincheonji was identified as a massive cluster of infections

March 21: 1,325

Announcement of two-week “intense” social distancing on March 21

April 4: 1,354

Announcement of extension of “intense” social distancing on April 4