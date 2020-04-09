LTI Korea to start education program to foster webtoon, movie translators

An application guideline poster about Literature Translation Institute of Korea’s new education program to foster webtoon, movie translators (LTI Korea)
Literature Translation Institute of Korea on Thursday announced that it will start a program to foster professional translators of Korean cultural content.
The 12-week program will teach how to translate Korean movies and webtoons into English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
The classes will begin on June 15 and around 10 students for each language will be selected.
Anyone who has a bachelor’s degree with official language test scores can apply for the program. LTI Korea will accept applications until April 22 and the selected students will be announced on June 3.
The institute noted that in order to meet the growing demand for Korean content such as dramas and K-pop in the world, it is important to foster high-quality translators quickly. LTI Korea said it will operate the program based on its know-how from operating programs for fostering literary translators.
LTI Korea also said veteran professional translators, including Kim Mo-nae, an English translator of Korean films such as Lee Chang-dong’s “Oasis” and Hong Sang-soo’s “Ha Ha Ha” and Spanish translator Kwon Eun-hee, who is known for translating movies like “The Sea Knows” by Kim Ki-young and “Stayed Out Overnight” directed by Kim Mi-re, will be teaching the selected students.
The institute will also invite experts to give a special lecture twice a month. It added that director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” translator Darcy Parquet is set to give a special lecture.
As part of the program, LTI Korea plans to also provide internship opportunities at local companies.
The institute also has a program to support students living outside Korea. The selected people will receive airfare and some 1.2 million won per month in living and study expenses.
More details about the education program is provided at the institute’s website https://www.ltikorea.or.kr.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.om
)