National

Dummy missile test suspected at NK shipyard: report

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 9, 2020 - 15:11       Updated : Apr 9, 2020 - 15:13
North Korea fires a pair of super-large rockets into the East Sea in its fourth weapons test of the year on March 29, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea fires a pair of super-large rockets into the East Sea in its fourth weapons test of the year on March 29, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea may have tested dummy missiles at its Sinpo South Shipyard along its east coast in recent days, Washington-based website 38 North said Wednesday, citing commercial satellite imagery.

Four unidentified objects were lined up next to the ejection pad, and the service tower on the pad looked operational, with vehicles lined up next to it, according to 38 North.

The imagery suggested Pyongyang tested dummy missiles to assess their reliability, concluded the North Korea analysts who maintain the site.

But the group was unsure whether North Korea had completed the testing or if there were plans for more tests.

A day earlier, a US Congress think tank called the Congressional Research Service said North Korea continued to pose regional security challenges with its nuclear and missile programs.

In its latest report, the think tank called North Korea a rogue regime that sponsors terrorism, carries out outlawed actions and engages in reckless rhetoric despite the UN sanctions it faces.

The US will sustain its efforts to deter and counter the communist state, the report said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
