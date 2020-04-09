Moorim’s biodegradable paper cup wins first European green certificate

Moorim’s Neoforet Cup with OK compost certification (Moorim)
Paper manufacturer Moorim said Tuesday it is the first South Korean company to receive a biodegradable certification from a European institution for its paper cup products.
The company’s biodegradable paper cup with water-based coating received “OK compost” certification from TUV AUSTRIA in March, a 140-year old European certification institution.
Moorim’s Neoforet Cup can be biodegraded 100 percent within 45 days after use, while typical paper cups can’t be decomposed naturally as they are coated with a plastic material called polyethylene, the company said.
To get OK compost certification, the cup had to pass rigorous procedures including heavy metal, biodegradable and plant toxicity tests to prove that it can be biodegraded without any environmental toxicity.
The company is currently reviewing to supply the cup to convenience stores and other outlets.
“Moorim will provide eco-friendly paper products that customers can trust and choose,” a company official said.
By Kim Byung-wook
