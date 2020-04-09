Fila Korea collaborates with BTS to launch Love Yourself Collection

BTS (Fila Korea)



Fila Korea said Thursday that it had collaborated with BTS to launch the Love Yourself Collection -- 12 new items of clothing and shoes celebrating the K-pop boy group’s hit album.



The FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection is inspired by the artwork and graphic elements in the music videos for BTS hits “DNA” and “Idol,” released respectively in 2017 and 2018, the company said.



According to the South Korean sportswear brand, the FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection will be available for preorder from the Weverse Shop, as well as ABC-Mart’s online mall, for four days starting Friday. The Weverse Shop is an online mall operated by Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS.



The company said every customer will receive a BTS-themed gift in July.





(Fila Korea)