8 in 10 people support electronic wristbands for self-isolators

Nearly 8 in 10 South Koreans agree to the use of electronic wristbands to monitor people under self-quarantine as recently proposed by the government to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, a poll showed Thursday.The poll of 500 adults nationwide, conducted Wednesday by Seoul-based pollster Realmeter, found 77.8 percent supported the proposal of requiring all people subject to two-week self-isolation, including new entrants from abroad, to wear electronic wristbands.Only 16.5 percent opposed the use of such wristbands due to potential human rights violations. The remaining 5.7 percent refused to answer or said they did not have an opinion. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.Support for the use of electronic wristbands was particularly strong among people in their 20s, women, liberals and supporters of the ruling Democratic Party, Realmeter said.Earlier this week, a senior quarantine official said the government is considering the measure to prevent people in self-isolation from going outside, sparking a heated human rights debate.The wristbands, if introduced, would track self-isolators' movements via their mobile phones. The government currently runs a mobile app to monitor people in self-quarantine, but some of them have been caught illegally leaving their self-isolation venues.About 46,600 people, including more than 36,000 international arrivals, are now in self-isolation. South Korea announced 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the country's total infections to 10,423. (Yonhap)