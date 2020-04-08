LG Chem supplies most EV batteries globally by capacity in Feb.

(LG Chem logo)



South Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem took the lead in the global electric vehicle battery market in February, accounting for more than one third of global EV battery capacity.



According to the latest report from Adamas Intelligence, LG Chem supplied 1,800 MWh of EV batteries for newly sold passenger EVs in February, commanding 34.6 percent of total battery capacity deployed to EVs globally in the same month.





MWh deployed globally by cell supplier in February 2020 (Adamas Intelligence)