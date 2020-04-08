 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

No noticeable drop in foreigner arrivals despite mandatory quarantine: authorities

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 15:53       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 18:14
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea did not see a noticeable change in the number of short-term visitors during the past week despite the introduction of a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrivals, authorities said Wednesday.

Imported cases of the new coronavirus have become a major concern in the country despite the slowing infection rate, leading the government to make it mandatory for everyone arriving in Korea from abroad to self-quarantine for two weeks starting on April 1.

In the wake of calls for more drastic measures such as a border closure, the government has said that the two-week isolation will act as a virtual entry ban and prevent nonessential short-term visits by foreigners. 

The effect of the 14-day mandatory quarantine enforcement in reducing the number of short-term travelers is “not that noticeable,” Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Gang-lip said at a briefing Wednesday.

The authorities are reviewing whether to secure extra facilities to accommodate short-term travelers, he said.

For the past week, some 900 foreign nationals entered the country on short-term visas -- about 130 people a day -- and were placed under quarantine at the state-run facilities, according to the health authorities, adding that currently up to 1,600 people can be accommodated in the facilities.

Those who do not agree to the two-week quarantine are denied entry. About 100,000 won is charged daily for those staying in the facilities.

As of Wednesday, a total of 832 coronavirus cases in the country were imported from abroad, with 92.1 percent of them being Korean nationals. 

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114