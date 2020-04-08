 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

AOMG to host charity live show online

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 15:47       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 15:47
(AOMG)
(AOMG)
Hip-hop label AOMG will host online streaming show “AOMG Quarantine Nonstop Live” on Sunday, with an aim to promote social distancing and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

All profits collected during the show will be donated to support underprivileged families struggling from the outbreak.

The label’s artists, as well as their friends, plan to perform on the donation-based show, which will air on AOMG’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Previously, the label’s rappers donated on their own to help combat the epidemic. Simon D and Gray each donated 50 million won ($41,000) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. Loco, while serving in the Army, donated 30 million won to World Vision Korea.

Founded by Jay Park in 2013, AOMG is home to many artists, including Simon D, Loco, Gray, ELO, Ugly Duck, Hoody, Woo Won-jae, sogumm, punchnello, DJ Wegun and DJ Pumkin, as well as UFC fighter Jung Chan-sung. Female artist Chloe Devita also joined the label recently.

By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114