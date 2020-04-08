AOMG to host charity live show online

(AOMG)

Hip-hop label AOMG will host online streaming show “AOMG Quarantine Nonstop Live” on Sunday, with an aim to promote social distancing and help curb the spread of COVID-19.



All profits collected during the show will be donated to support underprivileged families struggling from the outbreak.



The label’s artists, as well as their friends, plan to perform on the donation-based show, which will air on AOMG’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.



Previously, the label’s rappers donated on their own to help combat the epidemic. Simon D and Gray each donated 50 million won ($41,000) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. Loco, while serving in the Army, donated 30 million won to World Vision Korea.



Founded by Jay Park in 2013, AOMG is home to many artists, including Simon D, Loco, Gray, ELO, Ugly Duck, Hoody, Woo Won-jae, sogumm, punchnello, DJ Wegun and DJ Pumkin, as well as UFC fighter Jung Chan-sung. Female artist Chloe Devita also joined the label recently.



By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)