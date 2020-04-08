 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Insurance fraud hits fresh high in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 14:13       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 14:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Fraudulent insurance claims shot up more than 10 percent in 2019 from a year earlier to hit a new record, the financial watchdog said Wednesday.

Insurance fraud scammers obtained 880 billion won ($720 million) through wrongful filings in 2019, compared with 798 billion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The watchdog said it has detected 92,538 suspects last year, rising from 79,179 disclosed in 2018.

The figures translate into 254 suspects filing 2.4 billion won worth of fraudulent insurance claims every day.

Of the suspects, nearly half of them were in their 40s or 50s.

Those aged 60 and above also accounted for around 19 percent.

Fraud involving non-life insurance stood at 802.5 billion won last year, accounting for 91.1 percent of the total false claims by value.

Fraudulent auto insurance claims amounted to 359 billion won, or 40.8 percent.

The FSS said it will step up crackdowns on insurance scams in cooperation with related state agencies, including the prosecution and police. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114