Business

Beauty app Zamface accumulates over 10m clicks on AI service

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 7, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Apr 7, 2020 - 16:50
(Zamface)
(Zamface)

Zamface, a beauty video app, said Tuesday that its “Time Jump” service function accumulated over 10.17 million clicks from users since its launch in June 2019.

The app’s Time Jump service allows users to skip ahead to parts of beauty YouTube videos to search out specific information, without having to watch the whole video.

Time Jump, which is based on artificial intelligence, automatically analyzes a video to mark different chapters and create the time jump options -- shading, eye, eyebrow and lip, for example. The viewer can click on the options to jump into the part they want to see, the app’s operator Jakdang explained.

The artificial intelligence technology used in the service recognizes the movements and objects shown in the video, the company said.

As of the end of March, the Time Jump service had accumulated over 10.17 million clicks in nine months. The company also said that more than 400,000 users joined the app during the period, gaining popularity in the 13-24 age group, who account for 95 percent of its users.

“We plan to introduce Zamface overseas, starting from Vietnam to Indonesia and Thailand within this year,” Jakdang CEO Yun Jung-ha said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
