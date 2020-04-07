 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Sunscreen sales on the rise, despite face masks

Spring sunlight spurs demand for sunscreen

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 14:36       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 14:36
A masked customer looks at a sunscreen product. (CJ Olive Young)
A masked customer looks at a sunscreen product. (CJ Olive Young)

With the weather warming up in South Korea, sunscreen sales are on the rise -- despite the “new normal” of wearing face masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, industry sources said Tuesday.

According to CJ Olive Young, a health and beauty store chain here, sales of sunblock jumped 81 percent from March 30 to Sunday, compared with the same period a month earlier (March 2 to 8). Among them, organic or carbon-based sunscreen products were the most popular, witnessing a 132 percent increase in sales, the company said.

Organic sunscreens basically reflect sunlight, while inorganic sunscreens absorb and break up ultraviolet rays.

Sunscreen products made with natural ingredients such as green tea, panthenol and the perennial artemisia are also gaining popularity as people seek to treat skin problems associated with wearing masks every day.

“While people go out less and wear face masks all the time, the sales of sun care products are rising with stinging spring sunlight,” a CJ Olive Young official said.

“As the demand for skin care products goes up, multifunctional products are expected to gain popularity this year.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114