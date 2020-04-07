Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend

(51k)



Actor So Ji-sub is a bachelor no more.



The 42-year-old star has tied the knot with his former television announcer girlfriend, Cho Eun-jung, So's agency, 51k, said Tuesday.



The agency said So and Cho hosted their families for a small ceremony, and they've completed their marriage registration.



The two met while Cho was working as a reporter on an entertainment news program and interviewed So for a film. They admitted in May last year that they'd been dating for a year.



The agency said the newlywed couple will donate 50 million won ($40,900) to the local charity Good Neighbors "to help people overcome these difficult times," in reference to the nationwide effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. So and Cho will also provide tablets and other smart devices to help underprivileged children with their online learning.



A former competitive swimmer, So is famous for his roles in TV series, such as "Something Happened in Bali" (2004), "Master's Sun" (2013) and "Oh My Venus" (2015). He won the top prize at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards for his performance in the successful MBC drama "My Secret Terrius."



Cho made her TV debut as a presenter for the popular online game "League of Legends" on cable channel OGN in 2014 and worked as an entertainment reporter until June 2018. (Yonhap)