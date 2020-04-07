Samsung manages sound operating profit in Q1 despite pandemic

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday estimated a revenue of 55 trillion won ($45 billion) and operating profit of 6.4 trillion won in the first quarter of 2020 -- higher than estimates --- despite the sluggish economy on the back of the ongoing global virus pandemic.
The economic effects of COVID-19 will start being reflected from the second quarter, industry watchers surmised, as the pandemic has cast increased economic uncertainty from mid-March.
Samsung’s first quarter revenue was an 8.1 percent slide from the previous quarter, but a 4.9 percent rise on-year.
Likewise, the operating profit fell 10.6 percent compared to the quarter before but went up 2.7 percent on-year.
The operating profit margin was 11.6 percent and the lowest after the 2016‘s third quarter (10.9 percent).
The operating profit falls short of Samsung’s February suggestion of 6.6 trillion won for the first quarter, however, the figure is still above the average market projections of 6.2 trillion won.
Samsung Electronics has not shared detailed performance per division, but industry watchers are of the view that the company’s semiconductor and smartphone businesses must not have fallen far off the radar.
According to local industry reports, those familiar with the tech giant predicted operating profit from semiconductor to account for around 3.7 trillion won this time.
Despite the global pandemic, semiconductor manufacturing lines suffered no impact. On the contrary, the surge of demand for non-face-to-face services lead to increased orders for memory chips for servers, experts said.
As for Samsung’s latest releases Galaxy S20 and clamshell foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip, the retail sales held on in the first quarter but are deemed to decline in the second quarter, with added drop in consumer electronics division due to global plant shutdowns and hampered sales in the US and Europe due to COVID-19.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)