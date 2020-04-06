 Back To Top
World

Global coronavirus death toll tops 70,000

By AFP
Published : Apr 6, 2020 - 20:38       Updated : Apr 6, 2020 - 20:38

A woman rides her bicycle past a coronavirus awareness mural depicting medical workers in Bangkalan, Madura Island, Indonesia, Monda. (yonhap)
A woman rides her bicycle past a coronavirus awareness mural depicting medical workers in Bangkalan, Madura Island, Indonesia, Monda. (yonhap)

PARIS -- The new coronavirus has killed more than 70,000 people across the globe, the majority in Europe, according to an AFP tally Monday at 1100 GMT.

Out of a total of 70,009 killed in the pandemic, 50,215 are in Europe, according to figures compiled from official government data and the World Health Organization.  

Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078. (AFP)

 

