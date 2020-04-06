 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

TVXQ’s Changmin releases first solo album

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : Apr 6, 2020 - 18:00       Updated : Apr 6, 2020 - 18:00
Changmin (S.M. Entertainment)
Changmin (S.M. Entertainment)
K-pop duo TVXQ’s Changmin released his solo album “Chocolate” on Monday.

It is the singer’s very first album as a solo artist since debuting as a part of TVXQ back in 2003.

The album, featuring a total of six tracks, shows off the artist’s wide vocal range. Changmin participated in writing the lyrics for the title track “Chocolate” and “No Tomorrow.”

“Chocolate” is an addictive dance-pop that attempts to portray an intense desire one feels for their crush.

“No Tomorrow” is a folk-rock and a personal favorite of the artist. “I deeply love every track in the album, but if I had to pick one, it would be ‘No Tomorrow’ which I helped write the lyrics of,” he said on TVXQ’s YouTube channel.

“Lie” is an easy-listening pop with simple instrumentals and trendy beats. It also features singer Chungha whose voice harmonizes well with the TVXQ member, and depicts emotions exchanged between a couple who feels love in different intensities.

The album also includes “High Heels” that highlights groovy tunes, an R&B track “Me, Myself & I” and “Piano.”

Globally renowned producer Thomas Troelsen who recently worked with Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa and composer Ian Kirkpatrick participated in the making of the album as well as Yoo Young-jin, Hwang Yoo-bin and Seo Ji-eum.

TVXQ debuted as a male quintet in 2003 under S.M. Entertainment and immediately rose to fame, producing numerous hits. In 2010, three members left the group to form a separate trio, JYJ. Changmin and Yunho have continued the team as a duo.

By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114