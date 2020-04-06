TVXQ’s Changmin releases first solo album

Changmin (S.M. Entertainment)
K-pop duo TVXQ’s Changmin released his solo album “Chocolate” on Monday.
It is the singer’s very first album as a solo artist since debuting as a part of TVXQ back in 2003.
The album, featuring a total of six tracks, shows off the artist’s wide vocal range. Changmin participated in writing the lyrics for the title track “Chocolate” and “No Tomorrow.”
“Chocolate” is an addictive dance-pop that attempts to portray an intense desire one feels for their crush.
“No Tomorrow” is a folk-rock and a personal favorite of the artist. “I deeply love every track in the album, but if I had to pick one, it would be ‘No Tomorrow’ which I helped write the lyrics of,” he said on TVXQ’s YouTube channel.
“Lie” is an easy-listening pop with simple instrumentals and trendy beats. It also features singer Chungha whose voice harmonizes well with the TVXQ member, and depicts emotions exchanged between a couple who feels love in different intensities.
The album also includes “High Heels” that highlights groovy tunes, an R&B track “Me, Myself & I” and “Piano.”
Globally renowned producer Thomas Troelsen who recently worked with Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa and composer Ian Kirkpatrick participated in the making of the album as well as Yoo Young-jin, Hwang Yoo-bin and Seo Ji-eum.
TVXQ debuted as a male quintet in 2003 under S.M. Entertainment and immediately rose to fame, producing numerous hits. In 2010, three members left the group to form a separate trio, JYJ. Changmin and Yunho have continued the team as a duo.
By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com
