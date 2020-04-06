 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Starbucks Korea to limit seating in social distancing efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2020 - 14:57       Updated : Apr 6, 2020 - 14:57
(Starbucks Korea-Yonhap)
(Starbucks Korea-Yonhap)

Starbucks Korea said Monday that it will limit seating at its outlets across the country, joining a nationwide social distancing campaign amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee chain said tables and chairs will be placed between one and 1 1/2 meters apart to keep customers at a distance from one another.

Starbucks has already adopted such a system at some of its outlets in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak here.

"Social distancing measures will be actively applied to outlet operations to preemptively prevent the spread of COVID-19," said a company official who asked not to be named.

The country recorded fewer than 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,284. It marked the lowest daily increase since late February.

Seeking to reduce the daily number of new infections, the government has extended strict guidelines on social distancing to April 19.

E-Mart, the country's biggest discount store chain operated by Shinsegae Group, holds a 50 percent stake in Starbucks Korea, with the remaining portion controlled by its US parent Starbucks. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114