Business

Samsung Biologics strikes deal with PharmAbcine

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Apr 6, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Apr 6, 2020 - 18:04
Samsung Biologics' plant 3 (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics' plant 3 (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics said Monday it has signed a contract to develop PharmAbcine’s anti-cancer and angiogenesis material PMC-402.

The South Korean firm will provide all-step CDO support from cell line development to clinical sample manufacturing and investigational new drug application, as well as produce preclinical and global clinical trial materials.

PMC-402, according to PharmAbcine, helps normalize newly formed abnormal blood vessels that feed the growth of tumors, or the condition called angiogenesis.

Yoo Jin-san, president and CEO of PharmAbcine, said that the anti-cancer qualities of PMC-402 was proven in independent research and in combination with immuno-oncology drugs.

The drug has potential to have therapeutic effects for ophthalmological malconditions such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

PharmAbcine plans to enter global phase 1 clinical trials from 2021.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
