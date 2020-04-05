 Back To Top
National

American citizen at USFK's Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 19

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2020 - 20:59       Updated : Apr 5, 2020 - 21:21

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

An American citizen working at U.S. Forces Korea's Camp Humphreys tested positive for the new coronavirus Sunday, the 19th confirmed case for the USFK community.

USFK said the infected person is an American construction worker working for the military camp.

According to USFK, the U.S. citizen last visited Camp Humphreys, the USFK headquarters in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and has since been under self-quarantine at his home for having been in contact with another coronavirus patient.

The additional case brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 19, the military said.

It marks the fifth consecutive day a new COVID-19 case was confirmed among the USFK community.

Across the peninsula, the military remains at a level of "high" risk, and USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams declared a publichealth emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.

Separately, USFK's Eighth Army said Sunday three Army specialists and one sergeant first class have been punished for visiting or drinking at bars in violation of the USFK COVID-19 public health guidance.

The three specialists were reduced to the rank of the entry-level E-1 and punished with hundreds of dollars of pay forfeiture as well as 45-day restriction and extra duty. The sergeant first class was also punished with pay forfeiture and 45-day restriction and extra duty, according to the Facebook account of Eighth Army.

 "Eighth Army will publish the results of enforcement actions related to compliance with current Force Health Protection Condition orders to ensure our soldiers, civilians, contract employees and their families understand the ramifications of not following the commander's directives," according to the Facebook feed.  (Yonhap)

