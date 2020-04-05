[Graphic News] S. Korea halts overseas election process in US, 24 other nations









South Korea will stop overseas election affairs for the April polls in 41 diplomatic missions of 25 nations, including the United States, over the coronavirus pandemic until April 6, according to the National Election Commission.



The move followed last week’s decision to suspend the election process in Italy and 16 other countries and territories over the COVID-19 pandemic.



The total affected diplomatic missions reached 65 in 41 countries, the NEC said. An estimated 80,500 voters will not be able to cast their votes. (Yonhap)











