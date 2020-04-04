Gyeonggi governor warns possible coronavirus explosion

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung (left) speaks at a news conference early this week. (Yonhap)



Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung warned Saturday that an explosion of novel coronavirus infections is coming in the nation despite the central government‘s all-out efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic.



On his social media page, the governor stressed that it is time to prepare for the worst scenario of mass infections, as shown in Italy and other European countries.



“We have been building breakwaters to prevent the waves, but now we are expecting a tsunami that cannot be handled with our breakwaters,“ Lee said. “We have to get ready for the unavoidable explosion of infections and prepare practical measures in advance.”



Apparently mindful of growing complacency on the sign of a slower pace of the virus’s spread, Lee said, “Excessive pessimism is not right, but we should also be careful about excessive optimism. In particular, the administration is our last bulwark that is responsible for the life and safety of the people, so it should always prepare for the worst.”



In his Facebook post, he also emphasized the importance of both the government and the people working together.



“Until treatments and vaccines are developed, for the time being, we cannot avoid forced cohabitation with COVID-19. But if we comply with the quarantine rules and the medical system works well, we can end this cohabitation without major damage.” Lee added.



According to the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, it will prepare three times more beds in intensive care units. Lee also said it will come up with policies and measures to minimize the economic impact on its people for the impending explosion.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@herladocorp.com)