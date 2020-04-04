Jeju reports first COVID-19 local transmission

(Yonhap)







The first case of a local transmission of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on Jeju Island, local officials said Saturday.



The local transmission involves a man in his 30s who tested positive Friday night. He is related to a woman in her 20s who was confirmed to have contracted the respiratory virus on March 29, according to Jeju officials. She had recently traveled to Korea from Latin America.



Jeju had reported 12 novel coronavirus cases as of Saturday morning, with 11 infections imported to the island, related to overseas students or those who had visited Daegu, Korea’s epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.



The new patient told health authorities that he has not been in contact with others or gone outside since being self-quarantined at home.



The result of the COVID-19 test, which he underwent at a community health center after having a mild fever, was negative Wednesday.



Following a persistent fever and sore throat, he was tested again at Jeju National University Hospital on Friday. An epidemiologic survey is underway on the man, who has been hospitalized.



Another five members of the man’s family have isolated themselves in separate rooms and have remained healthy, according to the newly infected man.



The latest case confirmed Saturday morning was a 20-something woman who returned home on Friday from a trip to a European country. She has been self-isolated after an examination at a walk-thru testing center at Jeju International Airport.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)