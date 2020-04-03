 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korean diplomat charged with sexual assault in New Zealand: report

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 21:13       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 21:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


A New Zealand court has issued an arrest warrant for a South Korean diplomat on charges of sexual assault, a media report said Friday.

The diplomat is suspected of assaulting a staff member at the South Korean Embassy in Wellington three times in late 2017, according to the New Zealand Herald. The warrant was issued on Feb. 28.

The diplomat denied any wrongdoing during the embassy's internal probe, the report said.

He left the embassy in 2018 and is now working as consul general in an Asian country.

Officials at the embassy in Wellington said Seoul's foreign ministry has disciplined him with reduced pay, according to the report.

The foreign ministry declined to confirm the allegations against the diplomat, citing privacy reasons.

A foreign ministry official said the government decided not to cooperate with the New Zealand authorities' request for arrest, considering diplomatic immunity and other circumstances.

"Yet we want to stress that the foreign ministry is strictly implementing a no-tolerance principle for sexual crimes and misdeeds," the official said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114