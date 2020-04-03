 Back To Top
Business

Kepco gets preliminary approval for opening own university

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 17:02       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 17:04
Architectural drawing of Kepco Tech (Ministry of Trade, Infrastructure and Energy)
Architectural drawing of Kepco Tech (Ministry of Trade, Infrastructure and Energy)


State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. said Friday it has received first-stage government approval for launching an energy-focused university, with plans to open in March 2022.

The Ministry of Education’s deliberation committee granted preliminary approval to establish a corporation for its university Kepco Tech on Friday. The session was held via video conference due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The approval comes 106 days after the review, with a total of three hearings held so far.

Kepco Tech expects to enroll a total of 600 graduate and 400 undergraduate students, who will focus on energy engineering.

“Though Kepco Tech will be established by Kepco, it’s undecided whether graduates will receive bonus points when they apply at our firm,” a company official said.

The facility will be built on a 40,000 square-meter land of Booyoung Country Club golf course in Naju, South Jeolla Province.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
