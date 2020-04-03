 Back To Top
Business

Part-timers in Korea experience pay cuts due to COVID-19

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 17:10
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Five out of 10 part-timers in South Korea have experienced a loss of earnings due to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, according to a survey released by job information platform operator Albamon on Friday.

Of 1,738 part-time workers who answered the survey, 50.5 percent said their incomes had declined after the viral outbreak.

The part-time workers, who answered their incomes remained the same, accounted for 48 percent. Only 1.5 percent of part-time workers said their incomes had increased recently.

By industry, those working in education were hit the hardest by the coronavirus, the survey also showed, with 62.6 percent reporting income declines.

Most of the pay cuts resulted from fewer working hours, with 62.2 percent citing that as the reason.

One out of 10 said they were no longer able to work extra hours.

The survey also showed that 64.4 percent were concerned about losing their jobs.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
