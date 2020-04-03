[Newsmaker] Public bath emerges as a new cluster of infections

(Yonhap)
Concerns are rising that a public bath in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, may have become the site of a COVID-19 infection cluster as at least four people who used it have been confirmed with the virus.
A 70-year-old woman who used the same public bath with a 67-year-old woman confirmed earlier was confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus Friday.
A high school student and a woman in her 50s, who were confirmed a day earlier, were also found to have used the same public bath -- the Hantan River Spa in Goseokjeong, Cheorwon.
Health authorities are tracking some 30 people who were at the spa while conducting an epidemiological survey based on the whereabouts of the confirmed cases.
Cheorwon County and nearby Hwacheon County have sent out emergency text messages to ask those who used the public bath to get examined at screening centers for COVID-19.
So far, 42 confirmed cases have been reported in Gangwon Province.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)