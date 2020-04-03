 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul city to run taxis for int'l arrivals to contain virus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 11:35       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 11:35

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
In its latest efforts to contain the new coronavirus, the Seoul city government said Friday that it has started providing taxis connecting Incheon International Airport to the city.

The taxis drive passengers to health community centers near their homes or the Seoul Sports Complex in eastern Seoul, where a mass walk-through screening center will be set up, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.

A total of 200 taxis are available from Terminal 1 and 2 of the main airport, west of Seoul, with two taxis also available for passengers using wheelchairs.

Taxi fares start at 65,000 won ($53) for rides to western areas of the city, while rides to central districts, such as Yongsan and Jongno, begin at 80,000 won. Trips to eastern areas could cost up to 130,000 won, the city said.

Municipal governments in the capital area have been expanding precautions, as imported cases are on a rise here.

On Friday, nearly half of the 86 new virus cases reported in the country were those in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. South Korea has so far reported 10,062 cases. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114