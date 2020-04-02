 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Air Force officers caught drinking on emergency standby

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 21:20       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 21:20

(Courtesy of Korean Air Force)
(Courtesy of Korean Air Force)
More than a dozen Air Force officers were caught drinking on emergency standby, the military said Thursday, sparking criticism about lax discipline.

A total of 16 officers affiliated with the 10th Fighter Wing in Suwon, south of Seoul, drank beer on three separate occasions between August and September last year at the base's alert area where airmen stay for emergency operations. They were in charge of either F-4E or F-5 fighters.

An informant reported this to the defense ministry in February, prompting the base to launch a probe last month and reprimand a major-level officer.

"Taking this issue seriously, the Air Force headquarters revisited the case and is now reviewing appropriate disciplinary actions against them," Air Force spokesperson Lt. Col. Cho Se-young told reporters.

In the first incident, eight officers shared two 500-milliliter cans of beer. In the second and third incidents, eight officers drank a 1.5-liter bottle of beer and two shared a 500-ml can of beer, respectively. None of them were intoxicated.

"Regardless of how much they drank, we see this as a serious lack of discipline. To prevent any recurrence, we've implemented special guidelines that call for heightened vigilance and tighter discipline," Cho added.

The military has come under fire for lax security after a series of civilian infiltrations into military bases. Last month, two civic activists cut barbed-wire fences and trespassed on a naval compound on the southern island of Jeju. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114