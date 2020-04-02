 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Temples, Catholic churches further postpone public services due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 21:09       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 21:09

A worshipper in Myeongdong Cathedral Archdiocese of Seoul (Yonhap)
A worshipper in Myeongdong Cathedral Archdiocese of Seoul (Yonhap)
Roman Catholic churches in Seoul and temples of the country's biggest Buddhist sect will further suspend their public services, at least till mid-April, as part of national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Catholic Church's Seoul archdiocese said in a press release on Thursday that all weekly public Masses will remain on hold until future notice.

"On Tuesday, the government announced that it will put school openings on indefinite hold while starting the new school year through online classes," the Seoul archdiocese said.

"In accordance with this, the diocese made the latest decision (to further suspend public Masses) in its ad hoc presbyteral council meeting held Wednesday," according to the Seoul archdiocese.

The Seoul archdiocese initially put its public Masses on hold on Feb. 25 as the country's confirmed cases surged especially among religious groups.

The government has since repeatedly called on religious groups to stop public services as part of its strict social distancing campaign.

The church had planned to resume the Masses, starting on April 6, but the latest decision will further put them on suspension.

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism also announced that all its public services will be further postponed till April 19.

"We take it seriously that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from our own lifestyle in which we threatened other living things for the sake of the interest of mankind, isolated ourselves from neighbors due to personal greed and impaired the immaculacy of the community," the Jogye Order said in a press release.

South Korea is on a continuing social distancing campaign as the country's confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 9,976 as of Thursday, up 89 from a day earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114