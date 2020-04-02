 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NSC to strive for defense cost-sharing deal with US

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 17:50       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 17:50

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's top security officials agreed Thursday to continue efforts for an agreement with the United States on defense cost-sharing, Cheong Wa Dae said.

In a weekly standing committee session of the National Security Council (NSC), the officials reviewed progress in the negotiations on the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) between the allies.

They "agreed to continue efforts to strike a deal at an early date," Cheong Wa Dae said in spite of multiple news reports that Seoul and Washington have tentatively reached an accord.

On Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae said the two sides have narrowed differences but the bargaining is still going on.

The NSC officials also had discussions on ways for South Korea to make "specific contributions" to the global fight against COVID-19, as many countries are calling for the sharing of the country's quarantine knowhow and supply of its medical products.

In particular, they decided to strengthen international coordination to follow up on a joint statement issued at the Group of 20 teleconference last week. The NSC session was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114