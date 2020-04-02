[Weekender] Brighten up home quarantine with home furnishings

As the COVID-19 situation draws out, many of us have been spending all day in our homes. Staying in can be boring, even stressful for some. Worse, we are not sure when this will ever come to an end.
While we are at home, how about lightening up the mood by making some small changes to your home decor? Some changes can be made while staying in. And sometimes, small changes make a big difference. Spring arrives with flowers
The arrival of spring is a sure thing. The mercury is rising and flowers are in full bloom across the nation.
Unfortunately, cherry blossom and other spring flower festivals of the season have been canceled. To stop people from visiting, entrances to the festival sites have also been blocked.
At times like this, the best way to “spring forward” is to bring some spring flowers into our living rooms -- via mobile apps.
The local flower industry has been suffering from the virus situation as events, including graduation ceremonies and weddings, have been postponed or canceled. Online sales of flowers, however, have been blooming.
A local flower company Kukka, for instance, delivers French-style flower bouquets arranged by its professional florists. Customers can opt for a regular flower delivery arrangement to deliver flower bouquets to customers’ own doorsteps every two or four weeks.
Market Kurly, a grocery delivery service platform, is taking advantage of its full cold chain system, starting a flower delivery service in late February. Though the selection is limited to tulips and freesias, more than 500 orders have been placed per day, the company said.
Customers can brighten up their homes with the delivered flowers. The bouquets can be re-created into centerpieces, or simply divided into small-sized vases. Living design apps
Though bringing big furniture pieces into the home may require some bravery, small home furnishing products can easily set a new tone.
Mobile app Today House, run by startup Bucket Place, is an interior design app through which users can share photos of their well-decorated homes. The app also links products in the photos to e-commerce.
App users can check out interior design options and order small living products such as candles, light stands and towels to lighten up the mood.
“I ordered some towels, slippers and a bath gown. Working from home, I am stuck at home almost all day long,” said Kim Ji-yeon, who works at a tech company in Seoul. Kim has been in home quarantine for nearly a month now.
“Buying clothes, makeup products or accessories does not really make sense now, because I barely go out. Rather, I decided to invest in my home, where I spend most of my time. It was not a big shopping spree, but I feel somewhat refreshed now,” she said.
Idus, which bills itself as a unique lifestyle guide, is an online platform run by startup Backpackr, where users can purchase handmade craft goods. Home furnishing goods and more can be found through the app.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)