NH brokerage unit tops list of average salary

NH Investment and Securities, a local brokerage firm under NH Financial Group, last year paid 123 million won ($99,600) in annual salary on average, higher than any company with assets over 10 trillion won, industry data showed Thursday.
According to Infobigs, a local industry tracker, an employee at NH Investment and Securities received a paycheck higher than the average figure of Samsung Electronics’ employees, which stood at 108 million won.
The average annual salary of Kyobo Securities ranked second at 120 million won, followed by affiliates of SK Group, including SK Innovation, SK hynix and SK Telecom, with some 110 million won.
Employees at holding firms received greater salaries with CJ Corp., the holding company of food giant CJ Group, taking the top spot with 372 million won on average, followed by Korea Investment Holdings and LG Corp. with 168 million won and 164 million, respectively. The average figures are higher than those from affiliates as holding companies have more highly paid executives, Infobigs explained.
