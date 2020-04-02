 Back To Top
Business

Pulmuone rolls out sliced kimchi packs for small households

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 16:18       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 17:19
(Pulmuone)
(Pulmuone)

Pulmuone, a fresh food company, said Thursday it has launched two portion packs of Pulmuone Sliced Kimchi for small households, reflecting the increasing number of single and two-person households.

The pack comes in two sizes -- 400 and 600 grams. While kimchi products are usually composed of 3 to 10 kilogram packs, Pulmuone said its small portion kimchi will fit the needs of small households.

According to Statistics Korea, single and two-person households accounted for 57 percent of the population in 2018.

The 400-gram product comes in a round plastic jar --the same as its kimchi products sold in the US since last year.

“Existing kimchi products in Korea have been yet to meet consumer demand for premium quality and convenience so far,” said Lee Jun-hwa, a category manager at Pulmuone Foods Korea.

“With the launch of convenient and quality sliced kimchi portion packs in Korea, we hope to take the lead in the national and global kimchi market”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
