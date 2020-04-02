 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

In phone summit, Colombia asks for supply of S. Korean medical devices

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 15:33       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 15:41

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Colombian President Ivan Duque expressed hope Thursday for the importation of South Korean-made medical products, including respirators, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Speaking on the telephone with President Moon Jae-in, Duque said he is "deeply respectful" of South Korea's handling of COVID-19 and that Colombia desires to learn from it in "the most challenging moment in its history." The virus has sickened more than 900 people in the South American country, with at least 16 deaths.

"(We) would like to purchase medical products, including respirators, via South Korea's private firms," he said in the 25-minute phone call, requesting Moon's support, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Duque cited "brotherhood" between the sides especially on the 70th anniversary of Colombia's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.

As Colombia, which fought for South Korea 70 years ago, is now staging a war against an "invisible enemy," it would be of big help should South Korea share its experience and know-how on dealing with the virus, he was quoted as adding.

Moon agreed that Colombia is a "friend country" of South Korea, having dispatched combat troops to the three-year conflict.

He emphasized the significance of "cooperation and solidarity" of the international community since the COVID-19 incident is not a problem confirmed to a single nation.

Moon assured Duque that South Korea will "actively share" its related experience and clinical data with Colombia and other countries.

The president also promised to cooperate on the request for the shipment of test kits and respirators.

Duque, meanwhile, has postponed his visit to South Korea this month due to the pandemic. The leaders agreed to reschedule it via diplomatic channel consultations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114