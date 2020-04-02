 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Korea’s front-line virus fighters get creative to up their games

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 20:03
A testing booth at a public health center in Busan allows medical workers to swab patients without having to put full protective gear on. (Busan Nam-gu Health Center)
A testing booth at a public health center in Busan allows medical workers to swab patients without having to put full protective gear on. (Busan Nam-gu Health Center)

Health care workers at the forefront of South Korea’s virus battle are coming up with novel ways to better arm themselves as they strain to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving outbreak.

A virus testing booth developed by a doctor at a public health center in southern Busan allows health workers to wear minimum protection as they swab patients.

“Health care providers require no personal protective equipment as they stand inside the booth and take samples from patients using the gloves protruding outwards,” said Dr. Ahn Yeo-hyun, who has been working there since December 2016, in a phone interview.

Ahn, 41, expects the booth will boost testing efficiency as well as convenience while keeping both providers and patients safe. By requiring less protective gear, it will also save time getting in and out of the equipment, reduce medical waste and help improve shortages.

“Having the full layers of the suit on can get stifling after a while, especially with the weather getting warmer,” she said. “The booth is positively pressured to protect the person inside by blocking out air from circulating in.”

Designed to be mobile with fixable wheels on the bottom four corners, the booth can be taken outdoors on good days to scale down the need for disinfection.

“Disinfecting work took longer with existing testing booths where patients as opposed to health staffers were inside,” she said. “Now, it takes only about five minutes to disinfect the gloves and outer surfaces before the booth is available again for the next patient.”

At a city-run testing facility in Seoul’s Boramae Medical Center, a transparent wall with gloves attached to act as a barrier between the health workers and patients as the virus tests are run.

The compartment, deployed since early February, was inspired by the glove boxes used in labs, the staffers there said.

A QR code is generated after a patient completes the questionnaire on the mobile application. The code is scanned at the front desk of the hospital for registration. (Severance Hospital)
A QR code is generated after a patient completes the questionnaire on the mobile application. The code is scanned at the front desk of the hospital for registration. (Severance Hospital)

Hospitals are turning to technology in updating and expanding their toolbox.

At Severance Hospital in western Seoul, patients can check in at the hospital and take questionnaires for symptoms, travel history and other relevant information using mobile applications.

Since launching on March 12, over 6,000 patients use the mobile survey daily, according to a hospital official.

“The mobile system not only speeds up the reception procedures, it also cuts down risks of transmissions by eliminating human-to-human contact,” he said.

Another hospital in Seoul -- Seoul National University Hospital -- has a robot to fill in as the receptionist in similar efforts to prevent spread and to overcome short-staffing issues. A locomotive cleaning robot with air-purifying capabilities moves around autonomously around the hallways to keep them clean and well-ventilated as well.

The hospital is also offering over-the-phone consultations for patients in the country’s worst affected regions of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. After speaking to doctors on the phone, the patient is given prescriptions digitally for use at nearby pharmacies.

“Oftentimes these innovations come from health professionals in the field working hands-on with patients because they are the ones who know best what goes on in practice,” said Ahn. “Hopefully these little things we try can better equip us in coping through the crisis.”

A cleaning robot with air purifying capabilities is at work at a Seoul hospital. (Seoul National University Hospital)
A cleaning robot with air purifying capabilities is at work at a Seoul hospital. (Seoul National University Hospital)

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114