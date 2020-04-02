[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages





Safe delivery from Mayfield Hotel



As more people are staying in these days, Mayfield Hotel in western Seoul is presenting food delivery service.



The hotel’s bakery Cafe Delice presents a lunch box deal for four people, consisting of six Italian dishes, from pasta to salad. The deal is priced at 90,000 won. The bakery also offers one-person lunch boxes, offering a choice one pasta and a drink, at 20,000 won.



Korean restaurant Bongraeheon also offers a lunch box deal, consisting of nine traditional, healthy Korean dishes. The lunch box is priced at 29,000 won.



Delivery sets are available at weekday lunch time, and can be delivered to areas near the hotel.



For more information, call Cafe Delice at (02) 2660-9050 or Bongraeheon at (02) 2660-9020.











Weekend brunch at Park Hyatt Seoul



Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone presents Weekend Brunch Table.



The brunch features dishes cooked freshly to order and served at the table, including a seafood platter with lobster, king crab and abalone, a variety of Italian salads, egg dishes and soups, and an epicurean selection of main dishes and desserts. Drinks include a choice of a glass of homemade beverage or unlimited servings of wine.



Weekend Brunch Table is available on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. priced at 105,000 won per person. The brunch menu is subject to change according to the availability of fresh ingredients each day.



For more inquiries or reservation, call Cornerstone at (02) 2016-1220.











Budget meal at InterContinental Seoul Coex



InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Sky Lounge presents dining promotion “Piatto Unico” where authentic Italian cuisine will be offered at reasonable prices every Monday.



The menu is available for lunch and dinner on Mondays until June 30 at the price of 30,000 won per person and can be paired with 15 types of wine at 30,000 won per bottle.



Piatto Unico refers to dishes typically served in a trattoria. The promotion meal features today’s soup, a selection of three types of salads and an option of five main dishes ranging from flavorful stew dish chicken cacciatora, homemade meat balls, roasted beef thin skirt, roasted beef oyster blade to today’s fish. Coffee, desserts and fruits are available at additional 10,000 won.



For more reservation and inquiries, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.











Contactless dining at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul presents Stay & Dine package including in-room dining benefits.



Stay & Dine package originally featured F&B credit worth 100,000 won which can be used at in-house restaurants, ranging from buffet restaurant Zest, Italian restaurant Atrio, signature grill restaurant 37 Grill & Bar, lounge bar Vertigo, casual noodle dining The Noodle Bar and Cafe 10G.



But with the recent “social distancing” measures, the hotel added in-room dining benefit so that guests can dine privately. The 100,000 won credit can be used for room-service or take-outs.



Prices for the package deal including the credit start from 340,000 won for two guests.



For more information, call Conrad Seoul at (02) 6137-7000.











Scrumptious breakfast at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the “Mini Break, Mighty Breakfast” promotion until May 31, for guests planning a spring vacation.



The promotion allows guests to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast after a relaxing night at the hotel at a discount price of 10,000 won per adult. The regular breakfast fee is 44,000 won per person.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, the buffet-style breakfast has been changed to a set menu or a la carte breakfast, and menu choices will be served direct to the guest’s table.



The package prices start from 305,000 won for two guests for standard rooms.



For more information, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.