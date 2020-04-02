 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Greater Seoul area on alert as infections continue to rise

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 11:24       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 11:34

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
New coronavirus cases reported in areas surrounding Seoul continued to rise on Thursday, heightening the alert over potential mass transmission in the area that is home to nearly half of the South Korean population.

A total of 89 cases were reported nationwide, bringing the country's total to 9,976, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the total, new cases in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon reached 35.

While the figure is smaller than the 52 reported Wednesday, the recent trend poses concerns over possible mass transmission in the populous area as the new coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of abating.

The latest cases were assumed to be linked to a church of a fringe religious sect in the southwestern Seoul ward of Guro and to imported cases involving people arriving on international flights testing positive.

With around 70 percent of people arriving from overseas based in the metropolitan area, the government mandated 14-day self-isolation for all people arriving from April 1.

Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital, one of the biggest hospitals in Gyeonggi Province, has also emerged as an infection hot spot, with more than 10 people affected there. The figure is estimated to be higher when including cases that occurred outside of the hospital.

Additional infections among patients, guardians and hospital staff are also feared to occur as testing on around 2,500 people is under way.

The KCDC releases detailed figures on the daily updates at 2 p.m. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114