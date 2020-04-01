 Back To Top
Finance

Hana Bank picks actor Kim Soo-hyun as new model

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 16:34       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 16:34

(Hana Bank)
(Hana Bank)


Hana Bank said Wednesday that it has selected Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun as its new model for TV commercials.

“Kim Soo-hyun embodies the bank’s global image,” said an official. “His strong public impression will boost our public relations move for overseas branches in Southeast Asian countries.”

Kim previously modeled for Hana Financial Group in 2014. He will star in the bank’s new TV commercial for Hana 1Q Bank, a mobile banking application. 

The bank also plans to present ads co-starring Kim and its existing model and football star Son Heung-min. In 2018, Hana Financial Group had chosen soccer star Son Heung-min as its model for the group as well as its banking unit. 

Kim, 32, discharged from the military in July last year, will star in the cable channel tvN’s new drama “Psycho, But It’s Okay” around this summer. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

