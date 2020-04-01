USFK reports another coronavirus case at Camp Humphreys, total at 14

US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)

US Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 14.



The new COVID-19 case came from Camp Humphreys, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.



"The individual works at a remote isolated site," Garrison Commander Col. Michael Tremblay said on Facebook Live. Further details were not immediately available.



A USFK official said the military will stop providing related releases following the Pentagon's order.



On Monday, the Department of Defense said it will "not report the aggregate number of individual service member cases at individual unit, base or Combatant Commands," citing concerns for operational security.



USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs following a series of coronavirus infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located. (Yonhap)