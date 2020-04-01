 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

USFK reports another coronavirus case at Camp Humphreys, total at 14

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 15:16       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 15:29

US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)
US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)
US Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 14.

The new COVID-19 case came from Camp Humphreys, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

"The individual works at a remote isolated site," Garrison Commander Col. Michael Tremblay said on Facebook Live. Further details were not immediately available.

A USFK official said the military will stop providing related releases following the Pentagon's order.

On Monday, the Department of Defense said it will "not report the aggregate number of individual service member cases at individual unit, base or Combatant Commands," citing concerns for operational security.

USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs following a series of coronavirus infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114