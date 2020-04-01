 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Korea’s exports hold up despite virus, for now

Downtrend likely to amplify in April

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 14:55       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 15:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea’s exports in March managed to stabilize, although the fall in export prices and lowering overall sentiment portend a drop amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Trade Ministry on Wednesday.

The nation’s exports reached $46.9 billion, down 0.2 percent from a year ago. Export prices went down by 11.7 percent on-year, while the amount of outbound shipments went up by 13.1 percent, the largest leap in the last 17 months.

Export prices of oil products, for instance, fell by 22.7 percent, while those of petrochemical products dropped 17.2 percent. Fabric and steel products also went down by 9.7 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

Average daily exports continued to fall in March, marking a 6.4 percent decrease on-year. But the pace has slowed down, compared to that of February when the daily exports slipped by 11.9 percent.

The decline in March was less significant than the government expected, according a ministry official. However, the coronavirus’ negative impact on the nation’s exports may continue, the official added.

Korea’s exports to its major trading partners have remained relatively solid so far.

Exports to the US last month increased by 17.3 percent on-year on high demand for automobiles and chips, while that to the EU moved up by 10 percent.

Exports to China have reached $450 million, recovering from $360 million in February when the viral outbreak reached its peak in the neighboring nation.

Major items too have avoided major fallouts.

Outbound shipments of chips moved down 2.7 percent on-year in March, but export prices remained high. Outbound shipments of cars went up 3 percent from a year earlier due to increased sales in the North American market

Exports of mobile devices also rose by 13.3 percent from a year earlier on increasing demand for indoor activities. Exports of computer and wireless products too increased by 82.3 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

Shipments of COVID-19 testing kits and hand sanitizers rose by 117.1 percent and 81.4 percent.

Exports of petrochemical products, however, fell 9 percent on-year in March because of the recent drop in global oil prices.

Meanwhile, the inbound shipments decreased by 0.3 percent to reach at $41.8 billion, marking a trade surplus of $5 billion.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114