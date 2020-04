According to market tracker SNE Research on Tuesday, the global market share of Korea’s three major EV battery manufacturers -- LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation -- doubled to 42 percent in February up 20.9 percent on-year, surpassing the 40 percent mark for the first time.In the same period, the global market share of Chinese EV batteries shrank from 32.8 percent to 11.1 percent, while that of Japanese firms surged to 45.8 percent from 33.2 percent.