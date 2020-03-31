[Video] When will social distancing end? Messages from around the world

When will social distancing end? Is there light at the end of this tunnel of “stay-at-home and postpone-your-weddings” while listening to news about rising mortality?



As this prolonged period of COVID-19 outbreak chips away at our morale, global neighbors from hard-hit regions of Iran, Italy, Germany, the UK, the US and Mexico came together to share how they are getting through this time. (Yoga and Animal Crossing, anyone?)



Meet in this video Hamed Soleimanzadeh (@hamedsoleimanzadeh) from Iran, Casey Pedersen from the US, Ana Carolina Campanella from Mexico, Matilde Frigerio from Italy, David An from Germany and Taimur Abdul from the UK.



Build camaraderie and we will pull through this as one.









By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)